BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Aug 16 Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co Ltd
* Says it revises share private placement plan, to raise up to 267.6 million yuan ($40.42 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bjUwiK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6200 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
