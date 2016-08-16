BRIEF-Argosy property divests vacant land in Albany
* Entered into an agreement to dispose of 14,600 square metres of vacant land at 258 oteha valley road in albany for $11.65 million
Aug 17 QBE Insurance Group Ltd :
* HY revenue from ordinary activities down 1% US$7.89 billion
* HY net profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the company down 46% to US$265 million
* "The long-term outlook for emerging markets remains positive"
* Headline gross written premium decreased 5% during the half year to $8.12 billion
* "Expect recent market volatility to continue"
* All figures in US$
JAKARTA, Jan 31 The Indonesia central bank's room for monetary easing has become limited due to rising inflationary pressure, a senior central bank official told an economic forum on Tuesday.
