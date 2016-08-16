Aug 17 QBE Insurance Group Ltd :

* HY revenue from ordinary activities down 1% US$7.89 billion

* HY net profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the company down 46% to US$265 million

* "The long-term outlook for emerging markets remains positive"

* Headline gross written premium decreased 5% during the half year to $8.12 billion

* "Expect recent market volatility to continue"

* All figures in US$

