Aug 16 China CAMC Engineering Co Ltd :

* Says its Canada-based unit Procon Resources Inc gets approval from Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan to buy 100 percent stake in Golden Band Resources Inc based on ORDER(Approval and Implementation of Proposal; Retraction and Cancellation of Existing Shares), via C$20 million worth of creditor's rights

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VlrtbG

