Aug 17 Runsystem Co Ltd :

* Says it buys 100,000 shares back on Aug. 17 for 68.5 million yen in total

* Says its former top shareholder, an individual, cuts stake in co to 2.65 percent from 17.17 percent, and becomes the fourth major shareholder

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hrMQIZ

