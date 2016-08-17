BRIEF-Kukje Pharma says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 10 won/share for FY 2016
Aug 17 Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its unit, a Guizhou-based technology company, signed contract to form cooperation with Guizhou-based pharmaceutical firm
* Says two entities will jointly develop remote medical service in countryside
ZURICH, Feb 1 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Wednesday it remains committed to its diabetes care business following a report that the company was considering options for the unit.
* Says it signs 1.69 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to provide burn in tester