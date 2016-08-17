Aug 17 Xiamen Changelight :

* Says individual Deng Dianming will transfer 60 million shares (8.5 percent stake) of it to a Shenzhen-based asset management company at 7 yuan per share with amount of 420 million yuan

* Says Deng Dianming will hold 2.2 percent stake in it down from 10.7 percent after transfer

* Says the asset management company will hold 14.7 percent stake in it up from 6.2 percent after transfer

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/M0yIzt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)