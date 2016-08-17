Aug 17 Citizen Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it announced postpone in selling I clear system products and notes conveyance machinery products related business in its Tokyo-based unit SILVER DENKEN CO., LTD. to Japan Cash Machine Co Ltd to Sep. 1 from July 1

* Says the selling price is 1 million yen in cash

* Says previous plan disclosed on March 30

