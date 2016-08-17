Aug 17 Dgenx Co., Ltd. :

* Says 1.16 billion won worth of its second bonds with warrants have been exercised into 933,975 shares of the company at 1,242 won per share on Aug. 17

* Listing date of Sep. 9 for all the new shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/soqr48

