BRIEF-Kukje Pharma says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 10 won/share for FY 2016
Aug 17 GNI Group Ltd :
* Says it received approval from China Food and Drug Administration for a pulmonary fibrosis treatment drug's effect on diabetic nephropathy
ZURICH, Feb 1 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Wednesday it remains committed to its diabetes care business following a report that the company was considering options for the unit.
* Says it signs 1.69 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to provide burn in tester