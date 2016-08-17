Aug 17 Xian LONGi Silicon Materials

* Says H1 net profit up 634.2 percent y/y at 860.8 million yuan ($129.77 million)

* Says it plans to set up unit in Malaysia for production projects with investment of 1.6 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aYuo7D; bit.ly/2b0vhQg

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6332 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)