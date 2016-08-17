Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 17 Xian LONGi Silicon Materials
* Says H1 net profit up 634.2 percent y/y at 860.8 million yuan ($129.77 million)
* Says it plans to set up unit in Malaysia for production projects with investment of 1.6 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aYuo7D; bit.ly/2b0vhQg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6332 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)