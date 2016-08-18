Aug 18 CS CORPORATION :

* Says it will issue 512,800 shares of common stock with par value of 500 won per share in public offering

* Says it will raise proceeds of 1 billion won for operations, at the price of 1,950 won per share

* New shares will be listed on Sep. 7

Source text in Korean: me2.do/5LUnKeWX

