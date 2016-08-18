Aug 18 Gree Electric Appliances Inc Of Zhuhai

* Says it plans to acquire Zhuhai Yinlong New Energy Co Ltd for about 13 billion yuan ($1.96 billion) via share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 10 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects including electric car, battery production

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bhKfRr

