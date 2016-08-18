Aug 18 Hong Kong stock disclosure shows

* JPMorgan Chase & Co has unloaded 363.1 million shares in HSBC Holdings on August 15 at average HK$54.5 ($7.03) per share

* JPMorgan Chase & Co's holding in HSBC Holdings has reduced To 4.91 pct from 6.73 pct

Source text: bit.ly/2bAlNuu

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7532 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)