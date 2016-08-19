Aug 19 SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD :

* Says rights issue of 159,124,614 common shares of par value 5,000 won each

* Says issue price of 6,920 won per share, for proceeds of 1.1 trillion won for operations

* Employee stock ownership association's preferred right to purchase the new shares at an allocation rate of 20 pct on Nov. 7

* Shareholders of record on Oct. 4 will have rights to purchase 0.6208959 rights share for each share held during Nov. 7 to Nov. 8

* Listing date of Nov. 28 for the new shares

