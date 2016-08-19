UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD :
* Says rights issue of 159,124,614 common shares of par value 5,000 won each
* Says issue price of 6,920 won per share, for proceeds of 1.1 trillion won for operations
* Employee stock ownership association's preferred right to purchase the new shares at an allocation rate of 20 pct on Nov. 7
* Shareholders of record on Oct. 4 will have rights to purchase 0.6208959 rights share for each share held during Nov. 7 to Nov. 8
* Listing date of Nov. 28 for the new shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ic2Mlt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources