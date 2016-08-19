Aug 19 HaengnamChina :

* Says it will issue the seventh unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 1 billion won in proceeds for equity investment funds

* Maturity date of Aug. 19, 2019, yield to maturity of 3.0 pct and annual coupon of 1.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 1,990 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/My9zdV

