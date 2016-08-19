UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 Yamano Holdings Corp :
* Says its unit, Marushohotta Co Ltd, plans to buy planning and sales business of knit products from IERI DESIGN PRODUCTS.
* Says acquisition price is 60 million yen
* Says effective date on Aug. 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/CHmzga; goo.gl/ZwJP65
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources