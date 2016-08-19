Aug 19 Ride on Express :

* Says E.M.I. Network Co., Ltd transferred 12.2 percent stake in it to a Gifu-based investment company

* Says E.M.I. Network Co., Ltd holds 0 percent stake and the Gifu-based investment company holds 12.2 percent stake in it after transfer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2vi4Vt

