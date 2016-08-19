Aug 19 Nippon Suisan Kaisha :

* Says it will issue 30,150,000 new shares through public offering and 5,070,000 new shares through private placement to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

* Says it will raise 16.8 billion yen in total to invest in subsidiaries, buy equipment and repay loans

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/BEplMe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)