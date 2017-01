Aug 19 SIA Reit Inc :

* Says it to issue 18,900 new units via public offering

* Says it to issue 945 new units via private placement to Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., with subscription date of Oct. 4 and payment date of Oct. 5

* Says it to raise up to 8,085 million yen in total

* Says proceeds to be used for property acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/IwtA7l

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)