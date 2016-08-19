Aug 19 Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems :

* Says it issued 36.5 million new shares at 41.09 yuan per share through private placement

* Says it raised 1.5 billion yuan in total

* Says individual Zhou Xiaoping cut stake in it to 37.3 percent from 43 percent due to the new share issuance

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/X0vTVX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)