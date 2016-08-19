UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems :
* Says it issued 36.5 million new shares at 41.09 yuan per share through private placement
* Says it raised 1.5 billion yuan in total
* Says individual Zhou Xiaoping cut stake in it to 37.3 percent from 43 percent due to the new share issuance
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/X0vTVX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources