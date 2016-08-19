Aug 19 INZI CONTROLS CO.,LTD :

* Says it plans to acquire 950,000 shares in INZI CONTROLS ALABAMA,INC, an auto parts provision co, via 10.5 billion won capital injection

* Says it will hold 91.7 percent stake in INZI CONTROLS ALABAMA after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/WY53yz

