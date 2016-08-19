UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Co Ltd
* Says it returns to net profit of 154.5 million yuan ($23.25 million) versus net loss of 134.7 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2b40vTc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6463 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources