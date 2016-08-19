Aug 19 Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co Ltd :

* Says it issued 2016 second tranche super short-term debentures worth 500 million yuan with interest rate of 2.85 percent

* Says the super short-term debentures with a term of 270 days and will maturity on May 15, 2017

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BoUGdA

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)