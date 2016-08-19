Aug 19 MANIKER CO.,LTD. :

* Says rights issue of 33,350,000 common shares of par value 500 won each

* Says issue price of 693 won per share, for proceeds of 23.1 bln won for operations

* Shareholders of record on Sep. 8 will have rights to purchase 0.3265667 rights share for each share held during Oct. 17 to Oct. 18

* Listing date of Nov. 7 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/vrRW6t

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)