Aug 19 Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd :

* Says it raised 1.13 billion yuan via private placement

* Says controlling shareholder with persons act in concern's stake in the co lowered to 38.5 percent from 44.9 percent

* Says Shanghai-based fund management company raised stake in the co to 5.8 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/kD7EYh; goo.gl/YZwBzS; goo.gl/2WIkyJ

