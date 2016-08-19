Aug 19 Beijing WKW Automotive Parts Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 7.0 billion yuan ($1.05 billion) in private placement of shares to fund project

* Says proceeds will be used to set up electric car production base in Germany

