Aug 19 Laox Co Ltd :

* Says its unit MODE ET JACOMO to takeover business of planning and wholesale of women's shoes from SHIN-EI Corporation, for 380 million yen

* Says its another Tokyo-based unit to takeover business of manufacturing and sales of footwear from SHIKO GROUP, for 390 million yen

* Says transactions will effective on Aug. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/FwEOgR

