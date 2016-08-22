BRIEF-RPG Life Sciences Dec qtr profit falls
* RPG Life Sciences Ltd - dec quarter net profit 5.5 million rupees versus profit 46.7 million rupees year ago
Aug 22 Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 70 percent stake in Weifang-based pharmaceutical firm for 4.8 million yuan
* Emergent Biosolutions initiates Niaid-funded phase 1B clinical study to evaluate broad-spectrum antiviral UV-4B for dengue
* Ophthotech Corp says Glenn P. Sblendorio assumes position of president and Keith Westby takes on role of chief operating officer