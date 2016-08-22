Aug 22 Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co., Ltd. :

* Says shareholder Huang Xinhua's stake in the co will decrease to 5.5 percent from 37.2 percent due to co's Yunda Express acquisition

* Says Huang Xinhua's still holding 55.9 million shares in the co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/E7ui7w

