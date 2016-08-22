BRIEF-RPG Life Sciences Dec qtr profit falls
* RPG Life Sciences Ltd - dec quarter net profit 5.5 million rupees versus profit 46.7 million rupees year ago
Aug 22 Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 300 million yuan commercial paper with interest rate at 3 percent
* Says the term of the commercial paper is 270 days
* Emergent Biosolutions initiates Niaid-funded phase 1B clinical study to evaluate broad-spectrum antiviral UV-4B for dengue
* Ophthotech Corp says Glenn P. Sblendorio assumes position of president and Keith Westby takes on role of chief operating officer