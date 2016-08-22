Aug 22 Avic Aviation High-Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a JV in Nantong with a holding company, industry-guiding fund and individuals

* Says the JV will be engaged in compound material business, with registered capital of 50 million yuan

* Says the co will hold 34 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Eje4Nh

