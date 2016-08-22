Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 22 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Co., Ltd. :
* Says its unit will invest HK$ 10 million to set up Hong Kong Zhongke Zixin Technology Co., Ltd, to expand overseas business
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: