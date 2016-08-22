Aug 22 Chengdu Tianxing Meter Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for 2016 H1 to be 1 million yuan to 2 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for 2016 H1 to be 100,000 yuan to 1 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 H1 was 4.8 million yuan

