Aug 22 Dexin

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.4 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$1.2 per share (T$ in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Sep. 7

* Last date before book closure Sep. 8 with book closure period from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13

* Record date Sep. 13

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iSBa0U

