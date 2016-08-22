Aug 22 Shandong Denghai Seeds Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a JV in Ningxia, with a Ningxia-based agricultural development company and three individuals

* Says the JV will be mainly engaged in seeds business and agricultural technology development

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 10 million yuan and the co will hold 51 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/HQjwLk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)