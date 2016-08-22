Aug 22 ORION Corp. :

* Says it will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, SPORTSTOTO ONLINE Co.,Ltd, which is engaged in information and internet service business, to improve operating efficiency and create synergy

* Merger effective date of Oct. 24 and registered date of Oct. 25

* The company will survive and the subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger

