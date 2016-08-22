UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 22 ORION Corp. :
* Says it will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, SPORTSTOTO ONLINE Co.,Ltd, which is engaged in information and internet service business, to improve operating efficiency and create synergy
* Merger effective date of Oct. 24 and registered date of Oct. 25
* The company will survive and the subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ltt0tL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources