Aug 22 Gumi Inc :

* Says it enters into an agreement to set up a joint venture(JV) named as Seoul VR Startups Co Ltd with S.Korea-based firm YJM Games Co Ltd in Sep.

* Says the co and YJM Games to hold a 34 percent stake and a 66 percent stake in JV respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DX6rEg

