BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 22 Ningbo Fuda Co Ltd
* Says contract sales at 362 million yuan ($54.41 million) in H1, up 436.9 percent y/y
* Says H1 net profit up 719.3 percent y/y at 373.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bIbyTV; bit.ly/2bf2ypP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6535 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.