Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday:
Aug 22 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd :
* Says it completes disposal of 100 pct equity interests in Cs Bulk on Aug. 15
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Q12OZK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday:
* Cipla ltd says Four M Propack ceases to be a subsidiary of Goldencross with effect from February 01, 2017. Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kQGwh8) Further company coverage:
* Cigna - made no determination with respect to Anthem's notice seeking to extend termination date, including whether Cigna will seek to terminate merger agreement