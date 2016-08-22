Aug 22 Lingyun Industrial Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to buy 100 percent stake in a Beijing-based gas equipment firm and a Langfang-based auto parts firm by two rounds, jointly with Switzerland-based firm GF

* Says the total acquisition amount for two firms as 248 million yuan and the co to pay a prorated amount of 124 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PZUB4F

