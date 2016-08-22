UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 22 Japan Best Rescue System Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned unit Japan Lock Rescue Service Inc, effective Oct. 1
* Says the unit will be dissolved after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Fx1mqY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources