BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 22 Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure
* Nexus Capital Management Limited's Nexus Diversified Asia Real Estate Fund has bought 4.35 million H-shares in China Vanke Co Ltd , taking holdings to 9.32 percent from 8.99 percent
* Nexus Diversified Asia Real Estate Fund pays an average of HK$20.828 ($2.69) per share for the stake on August 17
Source text in English: bit.ly/2bwt5SC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7530 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.