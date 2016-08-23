Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
HONG KONG, Aug 23 (IFR) - Barclays PLC has mandated itself as sole bookrunner and structuring adviser for a U.S. dollar Reg S Additional Tier 1 offering.
The joint lead managers will be Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, ING, Morgan Stanley, Santander Global Banking & Markets, Scotiabank, SMBC Nikko, Societe Generale, UBS and Wells Fargo Securities.
The transaction is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.