Aug 23 Nintendo Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., had started negotiations to sell a portion of its ownership in First Avenue Entertainment LLLP, which operates the Seattle Mariners Major League Baseball team

* Says the sale has officially been closed following approval by the Major League Baseball organization

* Says the sales amount is $661 million

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/nWbWEJ

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)