Aug 23 KODI-M Co., LTD. :

* Says it will issue the third unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 20 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of Oct. 21, 2021, yield to maturity of 2.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 11,936 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/acACCD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)