Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

* Says it issues fourth tranche of 2016 super short-term financing bills worth 500 million yuan

* Says the bills with a term of 30 days and an interest rate of 2.64 percent

* Says the maturity date of Sep. 18

