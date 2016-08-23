UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 23 Top Engineering Company Limited :
* Says it signs a contract with FUZHOU BOE OPTOELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, to supply display panel manufacturing equipment in China
* Says contract price of 11.6 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/GsboID
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources