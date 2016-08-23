Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 23 Beijing VRV Software Corp Ltd :
* Says it to set up a safety technology jv in Beijing, with a Beijing-based network technology company
* Says the jv with registered capital of 10 million yuan and the co to hold 55 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Fjkfcu
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)