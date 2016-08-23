BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Aug 23 Asia Development Capital Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a Tokyo-based investment joint venture on Aug. 31, to promote elder nursing care business in China, with a China-based investment firm
* Says JV with registered capital of 50 million yen and the co to hold a 55 percent stake in it
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GmPswU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Jan 30 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday tracking a weaker Wall Street after soft economic data. U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter, with GDP rising at a 1.9 percent annual rate, below the 2.2 percent rise expected by economists. The local share price index futures dipped 0.2 percent, or 11 points, to 5,650, a 64-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 1 percent last week.
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: