Aug 23 Umenohana Co Ltd :

* Says a newly established unit, based in Fukuoka, will take over the takeout business in eastern Japan from the co's Fukuoka-based food& drink unit

* Says the food& drink unit will mainly cover the takeout business in western Japan after the restructuring

* Says effective date on Oct. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/px9MFG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)